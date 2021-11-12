In pics: Rangoli on 26/11 attack

Mumbai: A 1500 sq. ft. long 'rangoli', prepared by artist Rashmi Vispute and her team as a tribute to the Mumbai police and the victims of the 26\/11 terror attack, at Acharya Narendra Dev Vidya Mandir School at Borivali, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: A 1500 sq. ft. long 'rangoli', prepared by artist Rashmi Vispute and her team as a tribute to the Mumbai police and the victims of the 26\/11 terror attack, at Acharya Narendra Dev Vidya Mandir School at Borivali, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)