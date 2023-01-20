In Pics: Republic Day 2023 rehearsals

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th January 2023 8:39 pm IST
In Pics: Republic Day 2023 rehearsals
New Delhi: Delhi Police band marches past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Dare Devils team of the Indian Armed Forces during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Aircrafts of the Indian Armed Forces fly-past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Aircrafts of the Indian Armed Forces fly-past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Helicopters of Sarang display team of the Indian Air Force fly-past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Aircrafts of the Indian Armed Forces fly-past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button