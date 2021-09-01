In pics: Schools reopen in several states in India

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 1st September 2021 1:58 pm IST
Jabalpur: Students wearing face masks attend prayer in a class at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in Jabalpur, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Moradabad: Students attend their class at a school which reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A teacher takes a class at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue which reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021. Schools in Delhi are being opened in a phased manner. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Students attend a class at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue which reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021. Schools in Delhi are being opened in a phased manner. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Moradabad: Students arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in, Moradabad, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Puducherry: Students at a school which reopened with certain Covid safety measures, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Puducherry: Students at a school which reopened with certain Covid safety measures, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Students attend a school after it was reopened, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, September 01, 2021. Schools in UP government reopened for classes 1st to 5th with certain COVID safety guidelines. (PTI Photo)
Thoothukudi: Students sanitise their hands as they enter a school after the Tamil Nadu government allowed schools to reopen for classes IXth to XIIth, in Thoothukudi, Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

