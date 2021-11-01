In Pics: Schools reopened in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st November 2021 4:35 pm IST
New Delhi: A teacher conducts examination at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. All schools in the national capital will open from today. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Students appearing for exams check their notes at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. All schools in the national capital will open from today. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A teacher takes class at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 1, 2021. All schools in the national capital will open from today. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Students attend a class at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. All schools in the national capital will open from today. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A student waits to welcome teachers at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. All schools in the national capital will open from today. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

