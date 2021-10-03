In pics: Shahrukh Khan’s son detained by NCB

By PTI|   Published: 3rd October 2021 6:40 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being brought back to NCB office after his medical examination, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Aryan was detained by NCB in allegedly a drugs case. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Arbaz Seth Merchant being brought back to NCB office after his medical examination, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Arbaz along with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, was detained by NCB in allegedly a drugs case. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Munmun Dhamecha being brought back to NCB office after her medical examination, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Munmun along with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, was detained by NCB allegedly in a drugs case. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

