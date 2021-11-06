In pics: Snowfall in Gulmarg

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th November 2021 4:00 pm IST
Gulmarg: A group of tourists playing with snow balls after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Tourists pose for a photo after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Tourists enjoy after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Tourists enjoy after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: Tourists enjoy after a light fall of snow at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Gulmarg: People walk on a road after a light snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

