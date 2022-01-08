In Pics: Srinagar receives heavy snowfall

Srinagar: The city received heavy snowfall today morning, as Meteorological Department had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall is likely to increase in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the shops, business establishments, and public transport remained shut due to the intense snowfall since morning.

Srinagar-Jammu National highway remained closed due to snowfall, mudslides, and shooting stones at several places. Due to the poor visibility, many flights arriving and departing from Srinagar were also cancelled.

Train operations from Banihal in the Jammu region to Baramulla in Kashmir have also been suspended.

The Meteorological Department said the current weather is most likely to continue for the next 12 hours.

Heavy snowfall began on Friday evening and continued throughout the night. The snowfall was received in Srinagar and all major towns and tourist resorts. It caused power outages in several areas.

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow from his boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A view of Zabarwan hills during the snowfall in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Shikaras are still on the waters of Dal Lake as it snows in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Srinagar received heavy snowfall on Saturday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People walking amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People walking amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A man feeds pigeons as it snows in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A man clears snow from his houseboat in Dal Lake, Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A man walks amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)