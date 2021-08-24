In pics: Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib at IGI airport

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th August 2021 5:57 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP leader Sardar RP Singh receive the Swaroop fo Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with others receive the Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP leader Sardar RP Singh receive the Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with others receive the Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP leader Sardar RP Singh receive the Swaroop fo Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Sikh Community receive swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Maharaj brought from Afghanistan, along with Afghani Sikh members at IGI Terminal 3 Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (C) and MoS Affairs V. Muraleedharan (R) address media after receiving the Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, at Terminal 3, IGI Airport in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button