In pics: Team India prepares for test series

Mumbai: Indian cricketer K S Bharat during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishnal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Indian test captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)