Published: 17th November 2021 2:45 pm IST
In pics: Team India prepares for test series
Mumbai: Indian test captain Ajinkya Rahane during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer K S Bharat during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and Prasidh Krishnal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Indian test captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during a practice match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. India will take on New Zealand in a two-match test series, starting in Kanpur from November 25. The second Test will be played at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

