In pics: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Closing ceremony

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th August 2021 6:21 pm IST
Tokyo: Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia holds the Indian flag at the Olympics Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony begins
Tokyo: View of the Olympics Stadium ahead of closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI
Tokyo: Fireworks illuminate the Olympics Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra holds the Indian flag at the Olympics Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: A view of the Olympics Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: A view of the Olympics Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

