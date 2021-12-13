In Pics: Tornado aftermath in Mayfield

Mayfield: In this aerial photo, responders sift through debris near an overturned school bus in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Mayfield: Arthur Byrn, left; Carole Dowdy, center; and Carla McDonald console each other after an outdoor service was held at First Christian Church Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. The church building was heavily damaged when tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people.AP\/PTI Photo Dawson Springs:A family photo lays among the debris inside of a house after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday.AP\/PTI Photo Mayfield : An aerial view is seen of devastating tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. AP\/PTI Photo