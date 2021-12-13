In Pics: Tornado aftermath in Mayfield

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th December 2021 2:51 pm IST
In Pics: Tornado aftermath in Mayfield
Dickson Co. : Residents along Murrell Rd. survey the damage from overnight storms that ripped through their community, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Dickson Co. , Tenn. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. AP/PTI
Mayfield: In this aerial photo, responders sift through debris near an overturned school bus in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Mayfield: Arthur Byrn, left; Carole Dowdy, center; and Carla McDonald console each other after an outdoor service was held at First Christian Church Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. The church building was heavily damaged when tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people.AP/PTI Photo
Dawson Springs:A family photo lays among the debris inside of a house after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday.AP/PTI Photo
Mayfield : An aerial view is seen of devastating tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. AP/PTI Photo

