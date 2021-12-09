In Pics: Tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th December 2021 9:03 pm IST
Tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat
Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) pay homage to Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat and other staff and officials were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in Jammu, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Daughters of late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and other officials were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, pay tribute to their father during a wreath laying ceremony at Palam Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Daughters of late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and other officials were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, pay tribute to their father during a wreath laying ceremony at Palam Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mumbai: People take part in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials who were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Varanasi: People pay homage to Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials who were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in Varanasi, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: People pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 Armed forces personnel killed in a chopper crash in Coonoor in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Kolkata: BJP party workers pay homage to Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials who were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mirzapur: Students of a school pay homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials, who were killed in an IAF’s MI-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu yesterday, in Mirzapur, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Wellington: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ramachandran pays tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in an IAF’s MI-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu yesterday, in Wellington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

