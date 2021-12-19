In Pics: Typhoon Rai in Philippines

Guiuan: Residents of Pagnamitan, Guiuan, Eastern Samar, eastern Philippines wade along a flooded road caused by Typhoon Rai on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to safety in the southern and central Philippines as Typhoon Rai approached Thursday at a time when authorities were warning the public to avoid crowds after the first infections caused by the omicron strain of the coronavirus were reported in the country, officials said. AP\/PTI Cebu: Ships run aground due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. AP\/PTI Siargao: In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a girl stands inside a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. AP\/PTI Cebu: A man walks beside damaged homes and toppled trees caused by Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.AP\/PTI Photo Negros Occidental: In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull a rubber boat as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. AP\/PTI Surigao: Residents carry what's left of their belongings as they walk past a damaged boat due to Typhoon Rai in Surigao city, Surigao del Norte, central Philippines on Friday Dec. 17, 2021. A powerful typhoon left more than a dozen people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday.AP\/PTI In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a house damaged by Typhoon Rai lies along a road in Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said dozens of people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100. AP\/PTI Cebu: A woman walks past clothes that are left to dry on toppled trees due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.AP\/PTI