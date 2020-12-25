In pics & videos: Christmas eve at Pataudi residence

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the spirit of Christmas with their close friends and family members on Thursday night at Pataudi residence. The christmas party was attended by Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawala and others.

Bebo shared a dinner glimpse from the Christmas celebrations on Instagram. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera sporting antlers headband. Sharing the happy picture, bebo captioned, “That warm, fuzzy feeling… Merry Xmas people ❤️❤️❤️”

Kareena shared more pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. They showed her posing with Karisma and Soha, who were both dressed in Christmas-themed outfits

Karisma Kapoor too took to her social media and shared a few glimpses from the Christmas bash.

On Friday, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave us glimpses of their festive moods. “Merry Christmas from ours to yours!” wrote Soha Ali Khan while Kunal Kemmu captioned his post: “Wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas.”

Bebo wore a black one-shoulder ensemble while Lolo opted for a green shimmery top with a long black skirt. Soha looked pretty in a red outfit and Kunal decided to go for a casual attire.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Christmas is being celebrated in a quite different manner. Celebrities too have preferred avoiding huge parties to follow the pandemic norms.

Meanwhile, in terms of professional and personal fronts, Kareena and Saif were recently in Himachal Pradesh, where he had been shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Kareena is pregnant with the second child after Taimu Ali Khan.