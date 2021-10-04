In Pics: Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 4th October 2021 9:16 am IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers protest after two of the agitators were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
