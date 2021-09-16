In pics: Waterlogging in Lucknow

Updated: 16th September 2021 6:01 pm IST
Lucknow: A partially submerged vehicle due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI09_16_2021_000111B)
Lucknow: Partially submerged vehicles due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: A man stands near a partially submerged vehicle due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: A man stands near a partially submerged auto rickshaw due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: A partially submerged vehicle due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Lucknow, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

