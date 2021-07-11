In Pics: Wimbledon Tennis Championships

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 11th July 2021 11:30 pm IST
In Pics: Wimbledon Tennis Championships
London: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds up the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic greets Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after winning the men’s singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses his winner’s trophy and celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini during the men’s singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini reacts after losing a point to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. AP/PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button