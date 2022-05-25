In Pics: Yasin Malik at Patiala House court

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th May 2022 11:26 am IST
New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is brought at the Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded to Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Tight security arrangements at the Patiala House Court where separatist leader Yasin Malik is to be produced, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Yasin has been convicted by an NIA court on terror funding charges. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Tight security arrangements at the Patiala House Court where separatist leader Yasin Malik is to be produced, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Yasin has been convicted by an NIA court on terror funding charges. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

