In pictures: Ramzan in Kashmir

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 14th April 2022 6:46 pm IST
Markets are full of Dates and Pickles during the holy month of Ramdhan (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Kids playing in a pool inside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Kashmiri Muslims waiting to break the fast at dusk. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Muslim Man offers Prayers inside Historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Kashmiri Muslim Women praying inside the Shrine of Sheik Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Srinagar during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
An old man recites the holy Quran inside the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Kashmiri Muslims waiting to break the fast at Dusk. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Person is reciting Holy Quran inside Jamid Masjid Srinagar during Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

