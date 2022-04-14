In pictures: Ramzan in Kashmir

Markets are full of Dates and Pickles during the holy month of Ramdhan (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) Kids playing in a pool inside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) Kashmiri Muslims waiting to break the fast at dusk. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) A Muslim Man offers Prayers inside Historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) Kashmiri Muslim Women praying inside the Shrine of Sheik Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Srinagar during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) An old man recites the holy Quran inside the Shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) Kashmiri Muslims waiting to break the fast at Dusk. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com) A Person is reciting Holy Quran inside Jamid Masjid Srinagar during Ramdhan. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat\/Siasat.com)