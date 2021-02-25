In poll-bound Kerala, Rahul Gandhi enjoys swimming at sea with fishermen

Kollam: Amid his hectic two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday ventured on a secret voyage into the sea with fishermen in Kollam.

Not just that, Gandhi spent over ten minutes swimming along with them to get a taste of their life at sea. Gandhi, who was accompanied by a personal security officer, jumped from the boat when he saw some fishermen jumping into the sea after casting their net to catch fish.

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi swam in the sea with fishermen during his visit to Kollam yesterday.



(Source: Congress office) pic.twitter.com/I2pgXiuih3 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

#WATCH| Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam (24.02.2021)



(Source: Congress office) pic.twitter.com/OovjQ4MSSM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

He also joined them as they toiled for the morning catch on the high-sea, party sources said.

Shri @RahulGandhi joined the fishermen of Kollam as they toiled for the morning catch on the high-sea.#KeralaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/etXe1v3Nhu — Congress (@INCIndia) February 24, 2021

“He jumped without informing us. All of us were stunned but he was very cool. He spent around 10 minutes in the sea water. He is an expert swimmer,” the functionary who accompanied Gandhi told PTI.

Rahul Gandhi, who spent around two-and-a-half hours in the sea, is also known to have relished bread and fresh fish curry prepared on the same boat. Later, he also heard the issues being faced by the fisherfolk during his journey, sources said.

Biju Lawrance, the boat owner, said the Congress leader asked them about their family and sources of income.

As many as 23 fishermen and two Congress leaders were present on the boat.

Later, in interaction with fishermen at Thangaserry beach in Kollam, Gandhi said: “I may have pulled the fishing nets for only one day today but I have realized the difficulty that fishermen face and what it takes to put fish on a plate (that we eat). I want to work with you to make your life easier.”

Rahul gandhi speaking to fishermen at the Thangaserry beach in Kollam. (Twitter/INC)

Source: With inputs from PTI