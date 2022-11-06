In videos: Celebrations in TRS camp after party wins Munugode bypoll

At Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, party cadres burst firecrackers and distributed sweets.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 6th November 2022 6:28 pm IST
TRS party workers celebrating Munugode win in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) camp after the party won the Munugode Assembly by-election on Sunday.

TRS leaders and cadres celebrated the party’s victory in Munugode in Nalgonda district, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

At Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, party cadres burst firecrackers and distributed sweets.

The celebrations started after TRS established a clear lead at the end of the 10th round. Carrying Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s pictures, party flags and banners, the party workers raised slogans of ‘Jai KCR’ and ‘Jai Telangana’

Many were seen dancing amid the drumbeats.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button