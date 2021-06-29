In virtual meet, GHMC Governing Council approves Rs 6,841 budget

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) annual budget of Rs 6,841.87 crore was unanimously approved at the GHMC plenary session held virtually today. The budget was introduced by city mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi and details of the budget were explained by GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar at the meeting.

During the extensive discussion on this budget the members made several suggestions, said a press release from the municipal corporation on Tuesday. Mayor Vijayalakshmi later announced that he was approving the budget.

Budget details

In the newly approved budget, Rs. 1241.87 crore has been earmarked for double bedroom houses, while Rs. 5,600 has been earmarked for the GHMC. Revenue income for the GHMC stood at Rs. 3571 crore, while Rs. 983.04 crore was in capital receipts. The highest percentage is Rs. 1850 crore in the form of property tax, that the municipal body earned (previous year). Revenue expenditure in the total GHMC annual budget is Rs. 2,414 crore while capital expenditure was Rs. 3,186 crores

The GHMC Governing Council meeting was held virtually on Tuesday after the formation of the body on February 11. The virtual meeting was attended by 156 corporators and ex-officio members. The meeting was attended by GHM Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and senior officials of various departments. City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi introduced the 2021-22 annual budget after his inaugural address, said the press release.

The GHMC mayor then formally announced that the resolutions passed at previous standing committee meetings, and said that those would be adopted at Tuesday’s General Body meeting. The question and answer session was followed by an extensive discussion on 14 questions posed by members of different parties on various topics, the release added.

GHMC officials also answered questions by corporators on various issues and about development works in the city. The GHMC IT department took steps to avoid any technical issues during the meeting, which was held virtually for the first time, stated the release.