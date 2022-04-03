Inauguration of DMK’s office in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with DMK President & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others, during the inauguration of DMK's office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam', in New Delhi, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at DMK's office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam', in New Delhi, Saturday, April 2, 2022. DMK President & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also seen. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: DMK President & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and others, during the inauguration of DMK's office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam', in New Delhi, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)