Inauguration of new campus of GGSIPU

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena and others at the inauguration of the new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), in New Delhi, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

