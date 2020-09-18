Incessant rains recharge the city’s groundwater levels

Hyderabad: The current monsoon season has been particularly good for Telangana, with the state receiving at least 40 per cent excess rainfall until August compared to the rainfall during the corresponding period in 2019. Out of the 33 districts in the State, 23 reported excess rainfall while 10 received normal rainfall, with none in deficit.

The State, as a whole, received 830.50mm of rainfall till August 31, against normal rainfall of 592.60mm. The south-west monsoon dumped 79 per cent of the rainfall, while the north-east accounted for 14 per cent and the remaining by rains during other seasons.

Rise in groundwater levels

Rainfall is the principal source for groundwater recharge in the State. The State Ground Water Department, which monitors the groundwater level, reported that the average groundwater level in the State rose by an encouraging 4.80 meters with the net increase in groundwater during August 2020 amounting to 310 TMC.

The analysis reveals that the average groundwater level in the State during August-2020 was 6.35 meters below ground level (MGBL), a healthy rise compared to 11.15 MGBL during the corresponding month in 2019, showing a rise of 4.80 meters.

In the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) command area too, an increase in groundwater levels was found in south-east parts of Nizamabad, eastern Kamareddy, entire Rajanna Sircilla, central and eastern Siddipet and most of the Bhongir districts.

Water level of 10-15 MGBL occupied 34 per cent of the KLIS command area, 15-20 MGBL occupied 13 per cent area and more than 20 MGBL occupied 10 per cent of the area, a rise seen compared to those levels in August 2019.

Rise in decadal average

Water levels during the month of August 2020, when compared to the decadal average of August (2010-2019) water levels shows a rise in 531 mandals and fall in 58 mandals. Rise of up to 0.5 m was observed in 20 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 32 mandals, 1-2 m in 66 mandals and greater than 2 m in 413 mandals in several districts.