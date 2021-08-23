Include names of all eligible persons for Aasara Pension: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana finance Minister Harish Rao told the public representatives and officials to identify the beneficiaries of Aasara Pension and Ritu Bima schemes and to speed up the inclusion of their names in these schemes. Harish Rao had a teleconference with members of parliament, MLAs, Members of the Municipal Council, local people’s representatives and officials including 2000 others.

Harish Rao informed that the government has decreased the age for Aasara Pension to 57 years and the last date for submitting the application is till the end of this month.

The Minister said that it is the responsibility of the officials and public representatives to apprise the people about the scheme and to run a campaign to include the name of the eligible persons in the list.

The Minister informed that those applying for Aasara Pension do not have to pay the service charges as the government shall pay it to Me-seva centres.

In view of the central government schemes and demand for the agricultural output Telangana government had decided to render all facilities to the farmers. The government had set up markets to purchase the crops. The collectors were given the responsibility to supply the seeds to the farmers and strict action shall be taken against those supplying the sub-standard seeds.