24 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Increase in ceasefire violations by Pak, says J&K DGP

Posted by Neha Published: February 23, 2020, 9:43 pm IST
Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan has increased the ceasefire violations.

He said that Indian forces have been successful in foiling the infiltration bids from across the border.

“Ceasefire violations from Pakistan side have increased, however, we have been successful in foiling their infiltration bids. However, some succeed in their infiltrate attempt, following which, encounters took placed in the region and we naturalised Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists,” Singh told media here in Kathua.

He said there are about 240-250 militants in the Union Territory and operations are underway to eliminate them.

Source: ANI
