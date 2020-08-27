Increase Vaishno Devi pilgrim traffic: Katra businessmen

Jammu, Aug 27 : Welcoming the resumption of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, the business community in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir has appealed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVSB) to increase the traffic of pilgrims for a revival of business activities along the yatra route in Katra.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumed on August 16 after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

“We thank SMVSB for resuming the yatra. But we also appeal that the traffic of pilgrims be increased to boost the economy of Katra that has been badly hit in the last five months,” said Bhupinder Singh, a local businessman.

“We appreciate the guidelines issued by the shrine board for the resumption of the yatra, but more pilgrims must be allowed,” said Brij Mohan, a Katra based businessman.

“The hotel industry of Katra, people associated with selling Kashmiri shawls and dry fruits have suffered great losses due to the pandemic. The government must look into the matter and let more pilgrims come to Katra,”

About 2,000 pilgrims are going for the ‘darshan’ daily. But in the wake of the pandemic nothing has been left to chance. All Covid-19 protocols are being strictly followed.

“It is good that the yatra has resumed, I will pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic,” said a pilgrim at Katra.

