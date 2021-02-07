Incumbent AU Commission Chairperson secures 2nd 4-yr term

Addis Ababa, Feb 7 : Moussa Faki Mahamat has secured a four-year second term as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.

Mahamat was re-elected by African leaders who gathered as part of the two-day 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU, which kicked off virtually on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the AU, some 51 of the 55 AU members voted in favour of Mahamat.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission on Saturday presented an assessment of his first-term activities to the assembly of African leaders.

Mahamat was first elected to lead the 55-member pan-African bloc back in January 2017 during the 28th AU Summit.

Last week, he had announced “eight major priorities”, seeking a re-election.

During the ongoing 34th AU Summit, the Democratic Republic of the Congo will officially take over the rotating chair of the continental bloc from South Africa, according to the AU.

