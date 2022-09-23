Ind-Aus T20 cricket match: SC appoints supervisory committee

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has appointed a supervisory committee to supervise the forthcoming T20 cricket match being played at RGI Uppal stadium between India and Australia on September 25.

The committee consists of former Chief Justice of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Justice Nisar Ahmed Kakru, Director General Anti Corruption Bureau Anjani Kumar, former Indian cricketer SL Venkatapathy Raju and Director Hyderabad cricket Academy Vanka Pratap.

Former Chief Justice on Friday conducted a video conference which was attended by Anjani Kumar and other committee members. Justice N A Kakru appealed to all stakeholders that the prime concern at this time is to conduct the cricket match smoothly at RGI Stadium at Uppal. During the video conference the former Chief Justice has requested the Government agencies to co-operate and extend full support for conducting the cricket match in a smooth manner.

However, the committee has given full freedom to the Hyderabad cricket Association (HCA) to conduct the event systemically. Justice Nisar Ahmed Kakru will be coming to Hyderabad in September to review the issues mandated by the Supreme Court of India.