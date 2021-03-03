IND V ENG: 4th test match practice session

By PTI|   Updated: 3rd March 2021 6:13 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) gestures as batsman Washington Sunder bats during a practice session, ahead of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian cricketer Washington Sunder during a practice session, ahead of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Ground staff work ahead of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

