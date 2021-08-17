Ind vs Eng: KTR praises Team India for historic victory at Lord’s

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Monday joined the country in congratulating the Indian test side for their historic victory over England at the Lord’s.

Rao, who also holds the IT and commerce ministries, showed his elation post the Indian team’s win.

”What a win & What an amazing test match !!Brilliant show Team India ( posted an emoji of Indian tricolor to tell the same ).,” KTR tweeted.

India set up a tricky target of 272 runs as a result of 89 runs partnership between tailenders Jaspirit Bumrah (34*) and Mohammad Shami (56*) to declare at 298-8 on the penultimate day of the test match .

In reply, England folded at 120 thanks to a comprehensive performance by the Indian pace battery led by Mohammad Siraj .

The Hyderabad pacer was picked off the Indian bowlers, accounting for some crucial scalps that turned the game into India’s favour. His fiery spell where he got rid of Moen Ali and Sam Curran on successive deliveries piled pressure on England batsmen after a fragile start.

Later on, he forced an edge of danger man Jose Butler who was dead batting to save the match and uprooted the stumps of James Anderson to seal a memorable win at Lords.

The 27-year-old speedster finished with figures of 4 for 32. He was ably supported by his pace compatriots Ishant, Bumrah and Shami who struck vital blows upsetting the rhythm of the English batting.

Siraj accounted for 8 wickets in the Test match. He registered a four wicket haul (4 -94) in the first innings.

This was India’s 3rd victory at the “Mecca of Cricket”, having tasted success in 1986 and 2014 respectively. India took a 1-0 lead going into the third test match in this five match test series.

The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) reserved praise for local boy Siraj along with the entire Indian pace battery for their performance.

His tweet read, ”Kudos to the killer pace attack; our own Hyderabad lad Siraj. Shami & Bumrah with both ball & bat, consistency of Ishant.

The 45-year-old minister seemed enjoyed by an entertaining day of test cricket which ultimately ended in India’s favour. His tweet concluded: ’’Really love the drama that test cricket is & cherish beating England at lords”.