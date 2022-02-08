IND Vs WI: West Indies Training Session

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 8th February 2022 5:54 pm IST
Ahmedabad: West Indies players warm up during the training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_08_2022_000137B)
Ahmedabad: West Indies players with the team coach and officials pose for a group photo during the training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: West Indies’ captain Kieron Pollard with team coach Philip Verant Simmons during a training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: West Indies players play football during a training session ahead of the Second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: West Indies’ captain Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: West Indies’ player Jason Holder prepares to bat during a training session ahead of the second ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

