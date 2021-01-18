‘Indecent depiction of Hindu deities in Tandav is condemnable’

Jaipur, Jan 18 : Strongly condemning the indecent depiction of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the newly released ‘Tandav’ web series, BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia on Monday said that India’s democracy gives freedom of expression, but in the name of liberty, many films insult Hindu deities which is highly objectionable.

Speaking to the media, Poonia said, “It has come to my knowledge that indecent comments have been made on Hindu Gods and Goddesses including Lord Shiva and the Prime Minister in the Tandav web series. I strongly condemn these acts. The indecent slogans raised in JNU related to freedom have also been depicted in the series.”

The ritual of spreading sensation in the country via cheap popularity under the guise of freedom of expression is highly condemnable, the BJP’s state unit president said adding: “I think there is a need of the government’s intervention in this case, so that such cases are not repeated in future. It is clearly visible that there is an attempt of spreading hatred by dividing people into caste, religion and creed through this web series.

Poonia said that such people, jealous of the public welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government, are spreading sensation and insulting the democracy of the country, elected public representatives of the elected government as well as the Hindu deities, which is condemnable.

