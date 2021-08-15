Independence Day: Gallery in Hyderabad displays prominent freedom fighters

Hyderabad: On the eve of 75th Independence Day, a gallery at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on Saturday displayed the portraits of several prominent freedom fighters from the Telugu speaking states by the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The exhibition showcased pictures of the prominent leaders and a brief description of their works and sacrifices.

“This exhibition would make us remember the sacrifice of those prominent leaders and would further make the younger generation to know about the Indian history and the role of these great leaders who sacrificed for the country’s freedom,” said Kishan Rao, IAS, Special Officer of Shilparamam.

As a part of the Independence Day celebration, another exhibition was held where rangoli portraits of several national freedom fighters and leaders were being prepared and will be put for display.