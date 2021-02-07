India 59/2 at lunch; England all out for 578

Chennai: India were 59 for 2 at lunch in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against England here on Sunday.

After openers Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29) were sent back by Jofra Archer, Cheteshwar Pujara (20) and Virat Kohli (4) were at the crease for the home team.

Earlier, England were all out for 578 in their first innings with skipper Joe Root’s marathon 218-run knock being the highlight of their effort.

For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

India 1st Innings: 59/2 in 14 overs (Shubman Gill 29 and Chetshwar Pujara 20 batting, Jofra Archer 2/25).

