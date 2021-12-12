India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition.

He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.



“This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition,” Gandhi said addressing a rally against rising inflation here.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friends have “ruined” the country during the NDA dispensation.



“Modi ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years,” Gandhi alleged. “I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi,” he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi attended a national-level party rally in Jaipur against rising inflation on Sunday afternoon.



Congress leaders from various parts of Rajasthan have taken part in the rally, which was held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

“Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“I welcome Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the land of Rajasthan,” he said.

He said a message will be sent across the country from the rally that the time has come to oppose the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre. The rally will pave the way for the downfall of the NDA government, Gehlot said.