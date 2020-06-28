India adds 19,906 COVID-19 cases in a day, tally rises to 5,28,859

By Qayam Published: June 28, 2020, 10:24 am IST
covid-19 coronavirus

New Delhi: A record single-day surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases pushed India’s tally to 5,28,859 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000.

There has been a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

“Thus, around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

Source: PTI
