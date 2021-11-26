India all out for 345 against NZ in first innings of Test match

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 26th November 2021 12:44 pm IST
India all out for 345 against NZ in first innings of Test match
Kanpur: New Zealand players celebrate the dismissal of Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on the day second of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Kanpur: India were all out for 345 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut before he was out in the morning session.

India added just six runs in the second session after they reached 339 for eight at lunch.

MS Education Academy

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the morning session on Friday to complete a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button