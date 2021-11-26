India all out for 345 against NZ in first innings of Test match

Kanpur: India were all out for 345 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut before he was out in the morning session.

India added just six runs in the second session after they reached 339 for eight at lunch.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the morning session on Friday to complete a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).