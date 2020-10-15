India allows export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers

New Delhi, Oct 15 : The government on Thursday allowed export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

In June, the Centre had imposed curbs on their export.

According to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export status of the sanitisers have been changed from “prohibited” to “free”.

“The export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in container with dispenser pumps is free for export…,” the notification read.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.