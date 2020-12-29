India at point where we can expect vaccine in few days: Govt

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 6:03 pm IST

New Delhi, Dec 29 : As India eagerly awaits the regulatory approval for the coronavirus vaccine, a senior government official on Tuesday said that the country is at a point where the silver bullet can be expected in a “few days”.

Addressing a press conference, Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog said: “We are that point where we can expect vaccine in few days. We have to move forward with optimism. We expect that coming days will be better.”

India currently has eight Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including three indigenous vaccines, under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future.

Serum Institute-Oxford’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Pfizer vaccine are in the fray for emergency use authorisation.

The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

On Monday, Pune-based Serum Institute of India had also alluded to the possibility of Covid-19 vaccine – Covishield – receiving the regulatory approval in a “few days”.

