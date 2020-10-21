India at the doorstep of revival: RBI Governor

New Delhi, Oct 21 : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that India is at the doorstep of a revival process from the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking at an event, he said that it is very important that the financial entities have adequate capital to support growth. He noted that many of them have already raised capital while others are planning to do the same.

He said that after the pandemic is contained, the government will have to spell out a fiscal roadmap for the country.

Das further said that the fiscal measures taken by the government to deal with the pandemic have so far been well calibrated and prudent.

“The Central government has provided prudent measures to provide financial support to the weaker sections and small businesses,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.