India at UNHRC expresses concern over Sri Lanka’s lack of progress on solution to Tamil issue

New Delhi: India on Monday issued a statement on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka and noted with concern the lack of measurable progress by the government on their commitment of political solutions to the Tamil issue.

Speaking at the interactive dialogue on the report of OHCHR at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, the Indian delegation said: “India has always believed in the responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter.”

“In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by the government of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue- through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest,” it added.

India said its consistent view on peace and reconciliation in the neighbouring island nation has been for a political settlement within the framework of an United Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils living there.

“The current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of debt driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living. It is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a pre-requisite,” the statement read.]

“In this connection, operationalization of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future,” the statement read further.