India, Australia players test negative, fit to fly to Sydney

Melbourne, Jan 4 : The Indian and Australian cricket team players and support staff have returned negative results for Covid-19 and are fit to fly to Sydney for the third Test that begins on January 7.

“Playing members of the Indian cricket team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results,” said a statement from the Indian cricket board on Monday morning.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that the Aussies and match officials too cleared the tests.

“CA players, staff and match officials also underwent Covid-19 tests yesterday and have returned negative results,” said the spokesperson.

The tests assumed significance after five members of the Indian cricket team were put in isolation. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were put in isolation after both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video on social media which showed them sitting indoors in a restaurant in Melbourne.

The five players had been asked to train separately from the rest of the squad.

The Indian cricket board also confirmed that the five players will now be travelling with the rest of the squad to Sydney.

