India awaits light for 26/11 darkness

New Delhi, Nov 27 : India’s 26/11 terror attack case is predicated on Pakistan’s well conceived plan using proxies. The ontological relationship between the civil-military-Jehadi complex which typifies and symbolises the toxic Pakistan mindset refuses to accept that it is the progenitor of terror, rather it prefers to play the victim card. Sadly 12 years later there is no closure for India in this matter. The deep and profound interiority of faith which has strong under pinning with the trinity that controls Pakistan establishment is embedded in their psyche.

Mumbai Police investigated the case and filed a consolidated charge sheet on Feb 25, 2009 against three arrested persons and 35 Pak nationals which included LeT leaders/cadres and Pak ISI officers, who aided and abetted the planning and execution of these attacks. Mumbai Police investigations established the identity of the three arrested/deceased and wanted accused terrorists as:

(i) Mohammad Ajmal Mohammad Aamir Kasab alias Abu Mujahid, aged-21 years;

(ii) Fahim Arshad Mohammad Yusuf Ansari @ Abu Jarar @ Sakib @ Sahil Pawaskar @ Sameer Shaikh @ Ahmed Hasan, aged-35 years;

(iii) Sabauddin Ahmed Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh @ Saba @ Farhan @ Mubbashir @ Babar @ Sameer Singh @ Sanjiv@ Abu-Al-Kasim @ Iftikhar @ Murshad @Mohammad Shafik @ Ajmal AIi, aged-24 years;

(iv) Nine deceased terrorists along with the 35 wanted accused terrorists who had jointly hatched the criminal conspiracy and committed crimes under various sections of IPC; and

(v) Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist who was caught alive, faced trial, was sentenced to death on May 6, 2010 and finally hanged in the Yerwada Jail, Pune, on November 21, 2012.

Mumbai Police had also arrested Fahim Ansari and Sabahuddin as suspects in the terror attack. However, they were acquitted by the trial Court. The acquittal was upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, NIA registered Case No. 04/2009 in a special NIA Court, New Delhi on November 4, 2010. During investigations NIA found that David Coleman Headley, an LeT operative had conducted detailed surveillance and reconnaissance of all the five targets in Mumbai from September 2006 to July 2008. The NIA investigation revealed that the entire Mumbai attacks were conceived, controlled, planned and financed by the ISI and executed by the LeT. ISI provided active logistic and financial support for the entire operation. Sajid Majid @ Wasi was handling the operation on behalf of LeT. David Coleman Headley was directly handled by Major Iqbal of the ISI. On several occasions Major Iqbal had direct meetings with David Headley and Sajid Majid on the progress of the operation. Major Iqbal, Sajid Majid, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman emerged as the main conspirators of the Mumbai terror attacks in the NIA investigations.

The special NIA Court, New Delhi took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by NIA on December 24, 2011 and issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against the accused persons. Red Corner Notices against seven accused persons in Pakistan were also issued. Details of two terrorists in the US and seven in Pakistan are as follows:

1) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

2) Zakir-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

3) David Coleman Headley (the US)

4) Tahawwur Hussain Rana (the US)

5) Sajjid Majid

6) Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed

7) Major Iqbal

8) Major Samir Ali, and

9) Illyas Kashmiri

