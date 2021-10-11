India Bait-ul-Mal under guidance of Siasat conducts Du-ba-Du at Gulbarga

By News Desk|   Updated: 11th October 2021 4:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: India Bait-ul-Mal under the guidance of Siasat conducted Du-ba-Du program at Gulbarga on Sunday. The event was attended by 1770 people.

In the event, 74 marriages were fixed on the spot and 385 new registrations were done. The event was held at the Mughal garden function Hall in Gulbarga.

Speaking to siasat.com Mohammed Iqbal Ali the Vice-President of India Bait – ul- Maal said, “Du Ba Du event allows people to find suitable matches and has been fairly successful, however, on Sunday there were certain overaged girls who couldn’t find a match”.

MS Education Academy

He further added, “We are conducting Du-ba-Du program for the past three years under the guidance of Siasat”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button