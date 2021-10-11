India Bait-ul-Mal under guidance of Siasat conducts Du-ba-Du at Gulbarga

Hyderabad: India Bait-ul-Mal under the guidance of Siasat conducted Du-ba-Du program at Gulbarga on Sunday. The event was attended by 1770 people.

In the event, 74 marriages were fixed on the spot and 385 new registrations were done. The event was held at the Mughal garden function Hall in Gulbarga.

Speaking to siasat.com Mohammed Iqbal Ali the Vice-President of India Bait – ul- Maal said, “Du Ba Du event allows people to find suitable matches and has been fairly successful, however, on Sunday there were certain overaged girls who couldn’t find a match”.

He further added, “We are conducting Du-ba-Du program for the past three years under the guidance of Siasat”