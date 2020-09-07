India, Bangladesh to hold Joint Consultative Commission soon: Jaishankar

By Sameer Published: 7th September 2020 7:53 pm IST
Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India and Bangladesh will hold Joint Consultative Commission soon.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Warm conversation with FM Dr AK Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Agreed to hold our Joint Consultative Commission very soon. Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders.”

Earlier today, The Bangladesh Parliament has unanimously adopted a condolence motion on former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away last month.

According to the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the motion said the people of Bangladesh will remember Mukherjee as a “true patriot”.

Indian Americans welcome release of Kafeel Khan

“Bangladesh @jatiyoshangsad unanimously adopted a condolence motion on the demise of late Pranab Mukherjee, adding, ‘The people of Bangladesh will always remember this great eternal leader as a genuine well-wisher of the people of India and Bangladesh and a true patriot’,” the High Commission said in a tweet on Monday.

Mukherjee breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on August 31. He was 84.

Source: ANI
India
