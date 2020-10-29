India bans exports of onion seeds

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 9:57 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 29 : In a bid to provide onions at an affordable price, the Centre has prohibited the export of onion seeds, with immediate effect.

“The export of onion seeds is prohibited, with immediate effect. The provisions under ‘Transitional Arrangement’ shall not be applicable under this notification,” an official statement said.

In a tweet, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said: “Ensuring the availability of onion at affordable prices for consumers, Government under PM @NarendraModiji bans export of onion seeds.”

