India beat West Indies 3-0 in T20 series

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st February 2022 11:12 am IST
Kolkata: Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the 3rd and final T20 cricket match of the series against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian bowler Harshal Patel celebrates after dismissing West Indies batter Romario Shepherd during 3rd and final T20 match of the series, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian players after winning the 3rd and final T20 match of the series against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid congratulates Harshal Patel after winning the 3rd and final T20 match of the series against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button