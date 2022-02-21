India beat West Indies 3-0 in T20 series

Kolkata: Indian bowler Harshal Patel celebrates after dismissing West Indies batter Romario Shepherd during 3rd and final T20 match of the series, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Indian players after winning the 3rd and final T20 match of the series against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid congratulates Harshal Patel after winning the 3rd and final T20 match of the series against West Indies, at Eden Garden in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)