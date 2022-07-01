India cannot be a country of Hindus or Muslims alone: Amartya Sen

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Thursday said that the biggest crisis India is facing today is the ‘possible collapse of the nation’. He urged people to work towards maintaining unity.

He also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.

At the inauguration of the Amartya Research Centre in the Salt Lake area on Thursday, the celebrated economist said, “I think if someone asks me if I’m scared of something, I would say yes’. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear”.

“I want the country to be united. I don’t want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together,” he said.

Asserting that India cannot belong only to the Hindus or to the Muslims, the octogenarian stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country’s traditions.

“India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together,” Sen added.

With inputs from PTI